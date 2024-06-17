Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 532,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,730 shares of company stock worth $3,559,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 56.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Plexus Stock Down 0.5 %

PLXS stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $87.21 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Plexus will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

