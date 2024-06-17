Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.72. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 823,964 shares trading hands.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,510 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 170,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.