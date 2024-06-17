Pool Co. Expected to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:POOL)

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $13.02 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $341.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. Pool has a 52 week low of $308.45 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pool by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

