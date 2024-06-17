Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW) Short Interest Down 16.4% in May

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRENW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Prenetics Global Price Performance
Shares of Prenetics Global stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 31,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,083. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14.
About Prenetics Global
