Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.5% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,333,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.