Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,287 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Citigroup makes up 1.6% of Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,751,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.