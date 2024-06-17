Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $232.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from $230.00 to $232.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.81.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $206.99. 483,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.53.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Progressive by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $188,642,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

