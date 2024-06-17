Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $254.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

Progressive Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PGR stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, hitting $207.16. 159,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.53. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $188,642,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,858,000 after buying an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

