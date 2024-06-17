ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.94. ProKidney shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 139,309 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,617,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,617,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,735,339.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ProKidney news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,617,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,735,339.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,251,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,552,303. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 22,694,909 shares of company stock worth $54,844,040 and have sold 136,117 shares worth $302,723. Corporate insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PROK. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ProKidney from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ProKidney by 10,984.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 112,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

