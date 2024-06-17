Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.54. 19,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,913. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.