PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 191.92% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%.
PURE Bioscience Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.
About PURE Bioscience
