PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative net margin of 191.92% and a negative return on equity of 717.03%.

PURE Bioscience Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PURE opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.17.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

