PVG Asset Management Corp Cuts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PVG Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. RTX comprises about 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.12. 1,498,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,439,955. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.