PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Fortress Biotech makes up approximately 1.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech stock remained flat at $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 174,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 770.86% and a negative net margin of 69.13%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

