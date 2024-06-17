PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 25,491 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.9% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,162,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

