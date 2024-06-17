Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KMX)

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.91 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

