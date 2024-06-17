Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised by Analyst

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a report released on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04.

REPL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $113,969.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 777,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,422.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $245,394.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516 over the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

