Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised by Analyst

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Affimed in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.44). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($3.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Laidlaw boosted their price target on shares of Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $7.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWA LLC acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

