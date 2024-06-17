Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issued By William Blair

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the software company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Autodesk’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $225.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,438 shares of company stock worth $7,393,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

