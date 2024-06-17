Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ASPN)

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.04 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

ASPN opened at $30.10 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -68.41 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $536,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

