Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Cut by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

NYSE PNC opened at $151.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

