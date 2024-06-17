Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Cut by B. Riley

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.62 million.

BLN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

