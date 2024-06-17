Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for TriMas Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:TRS)

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TriMas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

TriMas Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,069,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,757,000 after buying an additional 422,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 197.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,880.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

