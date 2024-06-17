Q4 2026 EPS Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Raised by Analyst

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $179.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 65,657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

