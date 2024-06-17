Quantfury Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,369.37 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $6.10 or 0.00009269 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $3,369.37 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 6.13985508 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,723.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

