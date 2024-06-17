QUINT Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. QUINT has a market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $38,549.22 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

