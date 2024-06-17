Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
NASDAQ:METCL opened at $25.75 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
