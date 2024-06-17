Red Mountain Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,263 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,664. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

