Red Mountain Financial LLC Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. JPMorgan Income ETF makes up about 4.9% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC owned approximately 0.55% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPIE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 91,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 162,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 55,185 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,827. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33.
JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
