Red Mountain Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,769 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 96.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,058,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,202,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,817,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.26 and its 200-day moving average is $248.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $268.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

