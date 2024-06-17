Red Mountain Financial LLC Buys Shares of 37,552 JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for 3.0% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 812,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 399,905 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,544,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,265,000 after acquiring an additional 268,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 216,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,248 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1497 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

