Red Mountain Financial LLC Invests $859,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. Intel accounts for approximately 1.3% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,003,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $30.24. 6,107,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,852,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

