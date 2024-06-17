Red Mountain Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 1.7% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

