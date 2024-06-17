Red Mountain Financial LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 537,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,514. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

