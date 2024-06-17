Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $1,044.77 and last traded at $1,042.89, with a volume of 96066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,036.52.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $998.09.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,680 shares of company stock valued at $58,818,382. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $956.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $936.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

