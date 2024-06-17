Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

TSE:DOL opened at C$123.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$119.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. In other news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total transaction of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Insiders sold a total of 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,939 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

