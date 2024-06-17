Research Analysts Set Expectations for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ATR)

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

