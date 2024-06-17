Reviewing Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Backblaze and Commvault Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 4 0 3.00 Commvault Systems 0 2 3 0 2.60

Backblaze presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $121.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -48.62% -105.67% -38.46% Commvault Systems 20.13% 31.27% 7.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Backblaze and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.0% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Backblaze has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Backblaze and Commvault Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $102.02 million 2.45 -$59.71 million ($1.42) -4.24 Commvault Systems $839.25 million 6.03 $168.91 million $3.76 30.99

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Backblaze on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as public, hybrid, and multi-cloud data storage; application development and DevOps; content delivery and edge computing; security and ransomware protection; media management; backup, archive, and tape replacement; repository for analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and Internet of Things. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

