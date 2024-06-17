Reviewing Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) & Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and Bright Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip $15.77 million 0.10 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -3.73

Risk and Volatility

Pervasip has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Pervasip has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pervasip and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip -16.44% N/A -30.76% Bright Green N/A -89.88% -55.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pervasip and Bright Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

