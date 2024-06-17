Reviewing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) & Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $3.48, suggesting a potential upside of 387.99%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Elio Motors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elio Motors has a beta of 10.47, suggesting that its stock price is 947% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Elio Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 0.71 -$465.79 million N/A N/A Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

