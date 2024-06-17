RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $226.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $264.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Stock Up 0.9 %

RH stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.90. 663,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,190. RH has a 52-week low of $207.26 and a 52-week high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.