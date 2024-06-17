Robert W. Baird Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $39.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MIRM. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, hitting $30.64. 1,562,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

