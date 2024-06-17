Roisin Currie Purchases 58 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,101.97).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Roisin Currie bought 75 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,672 ($21.29) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,596.84).

On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of Greggs stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,289.44).

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GRG traded up GBX 32 ($0.41) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,842 ($36.19). 64,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,806. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,808.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,726.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Greggs plc has a one year low of GBX 2,244 ($28.58) and a one year high of GBX 3,006 ($38.28).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.17) to GBX 3,340 ($42.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($43.93) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.47) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

