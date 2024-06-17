Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.36. 450,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,852. Ross Stores has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,717 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,031. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

