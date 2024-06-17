Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 1,765 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $22,593,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $64.52. 1,469,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,504. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 180.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

