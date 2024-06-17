Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 978 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.4 %

Teradyne stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.02. 630,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

