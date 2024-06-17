Rovin Capital UT ADV Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $506,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

