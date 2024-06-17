Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 2,935 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,197,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,755,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after buying an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after buying an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,791,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,939,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.