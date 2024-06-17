Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 390 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFX stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, reaching $239.98. 201,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

