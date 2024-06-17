Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $764,604,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.19. 806,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

