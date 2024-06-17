Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $15,414,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,086. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
